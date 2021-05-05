Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Up 0.1%

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 574.60 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 570.20 ($7.45). Approximately 2,299,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,388,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569.80 ($7.44).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 531.45 ($6.94).

The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 570.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 574.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

