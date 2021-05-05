Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

JG opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

