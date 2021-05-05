AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

