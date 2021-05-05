Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of AEXAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Atos has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

