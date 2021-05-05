ATB Capital Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.
Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,162. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. The stock has a market cap of C$42.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.