ATB Capital Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,162. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. The stock has a market cap of C$42.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

