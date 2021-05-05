AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

