AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

LON AZN traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,683 ($100.38). 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,333 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,569.54. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £100.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

