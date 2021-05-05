Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,271. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

