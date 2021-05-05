Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.22 Million Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $825.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $373,776. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.