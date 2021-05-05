Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,978 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $6,752,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 308.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $526.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.01 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

