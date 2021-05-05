Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

