Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of The Southern by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.