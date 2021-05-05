Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 231,660 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,180.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.