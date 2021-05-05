Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 86,115 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 304.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULH stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $672.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

