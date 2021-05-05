Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 11.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. 8,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 254,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The stock has a market cap of $562.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

