Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 249,416 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.35 million and a P/E ratio of 21.88.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

