Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 25,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,559. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

