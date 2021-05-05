Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $4.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $6.10 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $16.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.48 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

