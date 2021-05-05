Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AJG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,551. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

