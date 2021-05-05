Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $145.50 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.