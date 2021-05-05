Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $29.22 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,218,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,598,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,478,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,684 shares of company stock worth $2,285,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

