Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $22.85 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $205.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.