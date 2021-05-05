Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $13.56 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 765,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $73,695,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,341,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $8,502,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,072,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

