Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.7% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.5% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 72,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $324.90 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.