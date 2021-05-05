Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

NYSE PKI opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

