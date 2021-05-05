Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 24,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
