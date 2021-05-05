Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 24,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

