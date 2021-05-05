Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
