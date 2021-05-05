Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

