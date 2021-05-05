Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 30 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,810,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH stock opened at $418.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.