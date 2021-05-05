Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,382.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,391.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,157.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

