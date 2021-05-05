Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $264.75 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.41 and a 1-year high of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

