Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $84,544,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $342.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.64. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

