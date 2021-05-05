Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 362 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 299.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $257.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

