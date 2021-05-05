Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.