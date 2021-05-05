Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 541 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 260.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00.

