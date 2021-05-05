Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $20.21. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 10,726 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.