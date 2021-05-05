Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $20.21. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 10,726 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Ark Restaurants makes up approximately 2.1% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Ark Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

