Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AZMCF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

