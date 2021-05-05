Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate — etrasimod. The company is progressing well with the candidate. Meanwhile, the fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support clinical development of this candidate. Meanwhile, its restructuring initiatives are prudent in our view. Moreover, expansion of pipeline looks encouraging. However, Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. With the withdrawal of Belviq, Arena has lost a stream of revenues making the company more dependent on successful development of its pipeline candidates. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

5/3/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/13/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2021 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. 10,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,653. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

