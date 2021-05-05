Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 316,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,242. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $789,048.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

