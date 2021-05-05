Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $35.00.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

