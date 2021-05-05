Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arco Platform by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arco Platform by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

ARCE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,764. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

