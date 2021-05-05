Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

