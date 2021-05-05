Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Now Covered by Dawson James

Investment analysts at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ARTH stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.23.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

