Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

