ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $79.93.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.