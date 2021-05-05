Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after buying an additional 369,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $139.74. 1,776,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

