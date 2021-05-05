Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 4.1%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 2,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

