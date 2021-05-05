Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

