Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

