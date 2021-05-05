Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

