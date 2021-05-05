Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of APO traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock valued at $60,500,987. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

